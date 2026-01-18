Minister Brug relocates his Cabinet outside of the Government Administration Building | Government of Sint Maarten

The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Mr. Richinel S.J. Brug, wishes to inform the public—particularly residents of Sucker Garden and surrounding neighborhoods—that as of Wednesday, January 21, 2026, he and his Cabinet will be situated in Hope Estate, and fully functioning at the VSA Community Helpdesk.

This initiative is part of Minister Brug’s commitment to the people of Sint Maarten to make 2026 an even more community-oriented year, bringing him and the Ministry closer to the people it serves and strengthening direct engagement at the neighborhood level.

The Minister and his Cabinet will be working their regular hours at the VSA Helpdesk. Members of the public will be able to meet directly with Minister Brug and his Cabinet on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Residents are encouraged to visit the Helpdesk, schedule appointments, and share their concerns, questions, and experiences. These engagements will assist the Ministry in better understanding community grievances and ensuring that policies and services are more closely aligned with the real needs of the population.

It is the intention that Minister Brug and his Cabinet will be situated at the various VSA Community Helpdesks on a rotating basis, allowing for broader outreach across different districts. A rotating schedule will be communicated to the public in due course.

In addition, senior citizens who wish to be considered for the GEBE relief program and require assistance with completing the registration form, are encouraged to visit the Community Helpdesk. The Cabinet will be available to provide hands-on support, similar to the assistance offered to seniors last year.

Minister Brug emphasized that listening to the community and being present are essential to effective governance. “We cannot serve the people properly if we are not accessible to them. This is about being visible, approachable, responsive, and about shaping policies together with the community,” the Minister stated.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-relocates-his-Cabinet-outside-of-the-Government-Administration-Building.aspx