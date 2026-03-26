Minister Brug requests Integrity Chamber probe into his Ministry | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richinel S.J. Brug has requested the Integrity Chamber to investigate matters that have taken place within the Ministry of VSA since he assumed office, while stating that the process involving allegations against his Chief of Staff must be allowed to proceed through the proper legal channels.

According to the Ministry, Minister Brug said issues of integrity and public accountability must always be treated seriously and handled through the appropriate procedures. In that context, he acknowledged the allegations involving his Chef de Cabinet and said he had also taken the additional step of requesting an Integrity Chamber investigation into matters within the ministry during his tenure.

At the same time, Minister Brug stressed that the work of the Ministry has continued without interruption and remains focused on key policy initiatives and projects aimed at strengthening public health, social development, and labor opportunities in St. Maarten.

Among the ongoing priorities is the Ministry’s Health in All Policies approach, which seeks to integrate public health considerations across a broad range of government initiatives. The Ministry said this approach recognizes that health outcomes are shaped not only by healthcare services, but also by social conditions, employment, food security, and community well-being.

The Ministry also recently participated in a health mission to Colombia, where discussions were held with key partners on possible cooperation in healthcare services, training, and strategic partnerships. A major outcome of that mission was the establishment of ties with medical institutions and professionals already registered in the European BIG registry, making it easier for qualified healthcare professionals to meet the legal requirements to work in St. Maarten and help address ongoing workforce shortages, including the issue of rotating physicians at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

In addition, the Ministry said it continues to receive technical and legal support to address the shortage of professionals within government and to move forward with key reforms, including work on the General Health Insurance (GHI) legislative framework, the establishment of a Healthcare Professionals Registry, and broader efforts to modernize healthcare governance and oversight.

Mental health also remains a major focus. According to the release, the Ministry continues to work with stakeholders to improve access to mental health services, strengthen mental health care infrastructure, and advance the development of a new mental health facility that will expand the country’s ability to provide appropriate care and treatment.

The Minister further highlighted the Ministry’s continued attention to the well-being of the elderly population, saying policies and initiatives must continue to reflect the needs of senior citizens and support their health, dignity, and independence. The Ministry also pointed to its ongoing community outreach work, including the Community Help Desk in Hope Estate and other efforts designed to bring government services closer to residents.

Minister Brug said his focus remains on serving the people of St. Maarten and ensuring that, while the relevant processes take their course, the Ministry continues advancing the policies and initiatives needed to strengthen the health and well-being of the community. The Ministry added that it remains committed to open communication and will continue providing updates on its work.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-brug-requests-integrity-chamber-probe-into-his-ministry