Minister Brug secures 1 Million guilders to sustain feeding programs for seniors and vulnerable groups | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA) Richinel Brug on Wednesday announced a step forward in the fight against food insecurity, securing 1,000,000 guilders in the 2026 national budget to extend and sustain feeding programs for seniors and other vulnerable groups in St. Maarten.

The announcement was made as the Ministry, in partnership with Freegan Foods Foundation, expands its pilot feeding program from 100 senior households to 150 seniors. Minister Brug expressed his appreciation to Freegan Foods Foundation for their collaboration, noting that the expansion marks a tangible improvement in support for the elderly population.

“Recognizing the importance of food security, I have secured 1,000,000 guilders in the 2026 budget to extend and sustain feeding programs for different vulnerable groups within our society, not only our seniors,” said Minister Brug. “This reflects our government’s dedication to ensuring that no senior, no family, no vulnerable person is left without the support they need, while we also focus on building structural solutions.”

Minister Brug also extended an open invitation to all NGOs and organizations with feeding initiatives to reach out to the Ministry of VSA. “Together, we can consolidate our efforts and build a stronger, more coordinated network of support that maximizes impact and ensures resources are used efficiently,” he said.

The Ministry of VSA’s expanded partnership with Freegan Foods Foundation and the new budget allocation underscores the government’s ongoing commitment to addressing food insecurity, protecting the most vulnerable, and creating long-term stability for families and seniors across Sint Maarten.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-brug-secures-1-million-guilders-to-sustain-feeding-programs-for-seniors-and-vulnerable-groups