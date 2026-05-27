Minister Brug starts cost of living study to better understand financial struggles and support future poverty line discussions on Sint Maarten | Government of Sint Maarten

​The Ministry of VSA has started a new study together with the Dutch organization Nibud to better understand how much it really costs for families and individuals to live in Sint Maarten. The goal is to get a clearer picture of how difficult it is for many families to make ends meet and what people truly need to live and participate normally in society.

The study will look at the everyday expenses people face, such as: rent and housing, electricity and water bills, food and groceries, healthcare, childcare, transportation, school expenses, insurance and other basic needs.

Nibud is a Dutch organization that specializes in household finances and budgeting. They have already done similar studies in Aruba, Bonaire, Statia, and Saba.

Special attention will be given to vulnerable groups and people who are struggling financially.

According to the Ministry, the study will help government make better decisions in the future based on facts and real-life situations in Sint Maarten.

This project is also in line with the Governing Program 2024-2028 and remains one of Minister Brug’s priorities in his broader efforts to tackle poverty and improve social protection on Sint Maarten. The initiative also aligns with the Minister’s 2025 request currently before the Social Economic Council (SER) to provide updated advice on the poverty line in Sint Maarten based on the most recent STAT report from the Ministry of TEATT. The goal is to ensure that future policies and support systems are based on updated information and the real financial realities people are facing today.

The Ministry is encouraging the public and organizations to cooperate when contacted by the research team so the study can truly reflect the realities people face every day on Sint Maarten.

Nibud will also provide training to local organizations and government departments during its visit to Sint Maarten in June. The training will help professionals better support families and vulnerable groups with budgeting and financial guidance.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-starts-cost-of-living-study-to-better-understand-financial-struggles-and-support-future-poverty-line-discussi.aspx