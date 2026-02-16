Minister Brug Takes 2026 Anti-Bullying and Youth Mental Health Outreach Back to Schools | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) has rolled out the 2026 edition of his island-wide Anti-Bullying and Youth Mental Health Awareness Campaign, focused on strengthening school spaces where students feel safe, respected, and supported.

In the weeks ahead, Minister Richinel Brug will visit a range of primary and secondary schools to speak with students and educators about how bullying affects young people, and why mental health awareness matters. The school visits are designed to spark honest conversations, build empathy, and encourage healthier peer-to-peer relationships.

A central part of this year’s campaign is a Youth Mental Health Awareness video that addresses bullying, emotional wellbeing, and the importance of speaking up. The video features local youth and includes a special appearance by local artist King James, adding an extra voice to the campaign’s message of resilience, respect, and unity.

“Bullying is not just a school issue, it is a community issue,” Minister Brug said. “When we meet young people where they are and make space for their voices, we are supporting their mental health, their confidence, and their future.”

To deepen student involvement and keep the message going beyond a single visit, the Ministry has introduced a student writing competition under the theme “My Voice Against Bullying.” Students are invited to submit an original:

Letter,

Poem, or

Short written reflection

The competition is open to Grade 6 and high school students across St. Maarten.

The winning entry will earn the student the title Ministry of VSA Youth Mental Health Ambassador, with the opportunity to:

Represent youth perspectives in upcoming awareness activities

Take part in Ministry-led campaigns and events

Serve as a positive role model for peers

Winners will also receive a certificate of recognition.

