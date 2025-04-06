Minister Brug’s response to Mr. Danny Dennaoui’s Opinion Piece in The Daily Herald | Government of Sint Maarten

The opinion article titled "VSA Minister’s Negligence is Hurting the Community", published in The Daily Herald, is not only misleading but also unnecessarily provocative. It is extremely unfortunate that one must resort to such tactics. However, this is not the first time Mr. Danny Dennaoui has attempted to use these tactics, as the same was unsuccessfully attempted with my predecessor.

While constructive criticism is always welcomed, it is important that discussions surrounding healthcare remain rooted in facts and context rather than unfounded and baseless accusations.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA) has been actively working to improve healthcare services in St. Maarten through various initiatives and collaborations. However, the claim that negligence from the part of the Ministry, has led to the discontinuation of the Huisartsenpost (HAP) at the St. Maarten Diagnostic Center (SMDC) in Simpson Bay is inaccurate, especially coming from an individual who is well aware of the circumstances that led to the ending of the HAP pilot program last year. Circumstances that he created himself.

To provide clarity, here are some key facts regarding the HAP closure:

The HAP was a pilot program initiated by SZV and the then sitting Minister of VSA in June 2023, designed to be assessed over a six-month trial period. Interesting enough this program was extended for another six months, right before elections in December 2023.

During this time, several ethical inconsistencies, and breaches of the terms of agreement were identified by SZV. Serious concerns were raised, including, but not limited to, overcharging patients and the improper sale of medications that should only be prescribed by a medical specialist. These medications require a thorough evaluation, diagnosis, and ongoing follow-up by a specialist to ensure safe and appropriate use. One would expect that someone in Mr. Danny Dennaoui’s position should know better and do better.

A HAP is specifically designed to provide immediate medical care for urgent health issues that cannot wait until regular office hours. Its primary role is to offer short-term assessment and treatment for non-life-threatening conditions. It is not a substitute for specialist care. Again: someone in Mr. Danny Dennaoui’s position should know better and do better.

The requirement for a certified doctor to be present at all times, was also not met. By Mr. Danny Dennaoui’s own admission, there were multiple instances where he was left to operate the HAP, despite not being qualified to do so based on the conditions stipulated in his operational permit.

Despite warnings, these issues persisted, leading SZV, after a formal hearing and evaluation by various healthcare professionals, to conclude that continuing the HAP at SMDC in its pilot concept structure, was not in the best interest of public health.

It is also important to note that every general practitioner (GP) in St. Maarten should by law be available to provide care, 24 hours a day and receive compensation from SZV for such care. Meaning that no additional policy or financing needs to be put in place. Every GP is free to organize his/ her services in any way he/ she deems fit, as long as he/ she adheres to SZV guidelines and operates within the legal and regulatory framework designed to safeguard public health.

As Minister, I have no objection to the concept of an after-hours clinic. On the contrary, My person and the Ministry are in full support of such a concept. We recognize its potential benefits in complementing existing healthcare services. However, such a facility must be properly structured and should not place an additional financial burden on SZV (by extension the people of Sint Maarten), nor should it operate in a way that compromises healthcare standards or puts patients at risk.

For this reason, immediately after being sworn in, in November 2024, I instructed the Ministry to expedite the process to explore ways to establish a fully compliant and well-regulated HAP, accessible to all and not first and foremost focused on seasonal services based on the economy and not the general interest of the Sint Maarten community. I expect to receive a draft HAP policy from the Ministry in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders by the end of this month. From there, we will proceed with a way forward as it entails the concept of a HAP on Sint Maarten.

I would like to reiterate: while healthy debate is encouraged, it is essential that public discourse on healthcare remains factual, responsible, and solution-oriented. Misleading narratives do not serve the interest of the people of St. Maarten. Moving forward, as Minister of VSA, I will not stand by and allow false and misleading narratives to define my person nor the hardworking civil servants within the Ministry of VSA.

Hon. Richinel Brug

Minister of Public Health, Social Development & Labor (VSA)​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brugs-response-to-Mr–Danny-Dennaoui’s-Opinion-Piece-in-The-Daily-Herald.aspx