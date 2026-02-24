Minister Gumbs: AI shift, global supply pressures could raise school digitization costs in St. Maarten | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–It may sound like an issue that does not affect St. Maarten, but it very much does.

Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs on Tuesday drew attention to a growing global trend she says can directly affect St. Maarten’s ability to digitize schools affordably, as technology manufacturers pivot toward artificial intelligence and global supply pressures begin pushing up the cost of key computer components.

The Minister pointed to how quickly computer replacement costs can escalate, given what she described as rising prices and constrained affordability in the tech space. She said the shift toward AI is influencing pricing and availability across major components, including graphics cards and RAM (Random Access Memory), while component manufacturers also pivot in the same direction.

For St. Maarten, the Minister said the practical concern is procurement planning and affordability, particularly for education. She explained that if global market prices rise for laptops, desktops, tablets, and digital boards, the country’s ability to source these items at an affordable rate becomes more difficult, and shipping costs add another layer of pressure.

She said upward price trends require government to plan and deploy limited resources more carefully to ensure the best possible returns, especially in a ministry where technology needs can quickly become expensive, and recurring replacements are unavoidable. “When the business is broke, wish lists have to go on the furthest back burner,” the Minister stated.

The Minister linked these cost pressures to broader geopolitical realities, noting that conflicts in regions where raw materials are mined, including Congo and Sudan, can contribute to tightening supply and higher prices. She also cautioned about a “two-fold impact” emerging for consumers and institutions, including how AI-focused product strategies can add costs even when basic functions can be done without paid AI features such as Microsoft Excel’s Copilot.

Minister Gumbs described the so-called “RAM apocalypse,” explaining that RAM, random access memory, is the high-speed, short-term memory that supports device performance and multitasking across computers, phones, and tablets. Using her own personal computer as an example, she noted having 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and warned that a global memory supply shortage, combined with booming AI infrastructure demand, could make key components more expensive and harder to secure.

As part of her remarks, the Minister referenced the rise of large-scale AI data center development in the United States and its knock-on effects across the global supply chain. She cited the Stargate Project, which OpenAI describes as a major AI infrastructure initiative involving large-scale data center buildout, beginning with a flagship site in Texas and expanding to additional sites. She also pointed to reporting and industry coverage indicating that AI infrastructure growth is increasing demand for memory and storage at scale, with deals and capacity commitments that could intensify competition for components used in traditional PCs, servers, and public-sector procurement.

The Minister stressed that these global dynamics matter locally because St. Maarten already faces added cost burdens due to shipping and logistics. She warned that rising global prices for laptops, desktops, digital boards, and tablets could severely impact the country’s ability to procure devices for schools at an affordable rate, particularly as the ministry balances digitization goals with limited budgets and competing priorities.

Using graphics card pricing as a real-world example, she noted that even year-old components are not falling in price as would normally be expected, due either to the AI pivot or higher production costs.

She also placed the tech pressures within the wider cost-of-living context, noting that inflation is not limited to one category of goods, and that increases in essentials ripple through the economy, including household expenses and restaurant pricing. In that environment, she said, government must be realistic about what can be financed, when, and at what scale, especially when global forces are making core education technology more expensive.

