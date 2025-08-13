Minister Gumbs Announces Termination of Garbage Collection Contract for Parcel 5 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) Patrice Gumbs has announced the termination of the garbage collection contract for Parcel 5, an area stretching from the foot of town commonly referred to as Down Street to the Jose Lake Ballpark. This zone covers several neighborhoods, including Fort Willem, Cay Hill, Belair, Valhalla, and parts of Cul-de-Sac and Salsbury.

The contract, awarded to Avyanna Cleanup and Construction in March 2021, will be ended due to repeated breaches, specifically failures to regularly service bins and collect waste as stipulated. The Council of Ministers approved the termination, as is procedurally required.

Minister Gumbs explained that upon assuming office in June 2024, he met with all haulers to discuss ongoing challenges with island-wide cleanliness. A follow-up meeting in October assessed progress. “Cleanliness is the shared responsibility of haulers, the public, and the government,” Gumbs said. “We supported Avyanna with government equipment when they were unable to execute their tasks, but unfortunately, they continued to fall short of contractual obligations.”

The Ministry began termination proceedings in December 2024 but encountered procedural obstacles due to past administrative errors and lack of warnings issued between 2021 and 2024. A proper administrative process was reintroduced in January 2025, leading to the current decision.

Collection for Parcel 5 will transition from Avyanna to Meadowlands, which currently holds three other parcels. To ensure balanced distribution, Parcel 5 will instead be awarded to the third-ranked company from the original tender list. Meadowlands will conclude service on Friday, August 15, before the new contractor takes over.

Gumbs thanked Avyanna for their service and noted the decision follows discussions with all parties. “During my mandate, we have worked to ensure compliance and support haulers when needed. However, accountability is essential,” he said.

Background on Avyanna

Avyanna Cleanup and Construction, owned by sole proprietor Mhalik Ottley, was awarded the contract in 2021 despite incomplete tender documents, lack of a registered business license for solid waste collection, and inability to provide proof of financial stability. These deficiencies were flagged during the tender process but did not prevent the company from being awarded the contract.

Ombudsman’s Findings

The decision to terminate comes shortly after the release of a critical report from Ombudsman Gwendolien Mossel, who concluded that the 2021–2026 solid waste tendering and awarding process was “neither fair nor sufficiently transparent.” The Ombudsman cited late preparations, unclear terms of reference, arbitrary decision-making, and refusal by the Ministry to release full evaluation reports to bidders.

Her investigation found that deficiencies in the process contributed to poor execution of contracts and recommended the creation of a comprehensive tender procurement policy, clearer terms of reference, increased staffing, and the development of a national waste-management plan.

Minister Gumbs emphasized that the government is committed to improving waste management and procurement transparency. “We urge everyone to recognize their role in keeping our island clean, and we will continue to work with all haulers to meet the highest standards,” he said.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-gumbs-announces-termination-of-garbage-collection-contract-for-parcel-5