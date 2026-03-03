Minister Gumbs bids fond farewell to Her Chief of Staff, Nicole Marlin | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY, St. Maarten – The Minister of Finance, the Honorable Marinka Gumbs, today officially announced the departure of her Chief of Staff, Ms. Nicole Marlin, following her prestigious appointment as the Director of the St. Maarten branch of the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS).

While the departure marks the end of a significant chapter within the Ministry, it represents a historic milestone for Ms. Marlin and the financial leadership of the country.

Reflecting on their working together, the Minister of Finance shared a poignant sentiment regarding Ms. Marlin’s trajectory. From the very first day of her tenure, the Minister recognized that Ms. Marlin’s talent was destined to take her to the highest professional levels.

"To be honest, I knew from the very beginning that this day would come," said Minister Marinka Gumbs. "When you work with someone of Nicole’s intellectual and professional caliber, integrity, and depth of knowledge, you realize early on that you are blessed to be part of their journey to greatness. While I am sad to lose my right hand in the Ministry, I am overwhelmingly proud to see her ascend to a role where she can impact our nation on an even larger scale."

The Minister further revealed that during her time as Chief of Staff of her Cabinet, Ms. Marlin was instrumental in providing strategic oversight on critical fiscal policies and legislative reforms; streamlining departmental communications between the Ministry and external financial stakeholders and mentoring staff and fostering a culture of professional excellence within the Cabinet.

According to the Minister, Ms. Marlin’s move to the CBCS is a major win for St. Maarten. Her intimate understanding of the local fiscal and financial landscape, combined with her new responsibility at the Central Bank, promises to strengthen the bridge between fiscal policy and monetary oversight.

"Nicole is not just moving to a new job; she is stepping into a role that is vital for our economic stability," the Minister stated. "The Central Bank is gaining a leader of immense capability, and St. Maarten is gaining a formidable advocate at the helm of our monetary authority."

“She will definitely be missed not only by my Cabinet, but also by the entire government administration because she was not only of significant assistance to me as Minister of Finance, but she was there for every other Minister and Ministry as well. She’s leaving some very big shoes to fill.”

“On behalf of the entire Ministry of Finance, I wish to extend our deepest gratitude to Ms. Nicole Marlin for her dedicated service and wish her unparalleled success in her new role as Director of the St. Maarten Branch of the CBCS,” Minister Marinka Gumbs concluded.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-gumbs-bids-fond-farewell-to-her-chief-of-staff-nicole-marlin