Minister Gumbs encourages evolution in educational thinking at CUT Conference | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Melissa Gumbs addressed regional education leaders at the ongoing Caribbean Union of Teachers (CUT) conference on Monday evening, urging the need for innovative approaches to longstanding educational concepts as St. Maarten prepares for significant academic reforms. The conference is being held on St. Maarten at the Simpson Bay resort from August 11 to 15.

The conference, which is bringing together teacher union representatives, education policymakers, and stakeholders from across the Caribbean and beyond, serves as a dynamic exchange of strategies, challenges, and solutions in advancing the region’s education sector. Among those in attendance are CUT President Garth Anderson of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association, General Secretary Vern Charles of the Saint Lucia Teachers’ Union, and Antonia De Freitas of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association, along with delegates from Barbados, Grenada, Belize, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Bermuda, Dominica, Saint Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Anguilla, North America, and Education International.

In her remarks, Minister Gumbs notes that education has never been solely about generating new ideas, but about finding new ways to breathe life into existing ones. Quoting writer and activist Audre Lorde, she reminds participants that “there are no new ideas, just new ways of giving those ideas breath and power in our own living.” She draws parallels between the evolving role of technology in education, from the abacus and calculator to computers, tablets, and artificial intelligence, highlighting that while the tools change, the mission remains the same: to inspire critical thought, foster creativity, and drive personal growth for all involved in the learning process.

Minister Gumbs’ statements comes as St. Maarten anticipates a key education review on Foundation Based Education (FBE) in January 2026, which will inform short, medium, and long-term adjustments to the FBE system. She stressed that achieving meaningful reform will require both fresh perspectives and a willingness to evolve existing frameworks to meet contemporary needs.

The conference’s collaborative setting mirrors the model of solution-focused dialogue found at leading regional professional gatherings, where participants gain practical insights from peers, strengthen networks, and connect with solutions that address the most pressing sectoral challenges. Minister Gumbs encourages delegates to take full advantage of the ongoing days of exchange, discussion, and regional solidarity.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-gumbs-encourages-evolution-in-educational-thinking-at-cut-conference