Minister Gumbs Engages The Hague University of Applied Sciences on Bringing “Kingdom Affairs” Minor to St. Maarten | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport (ECYS) Melissa Gumbs recently held fruitful discussions with representatives of The Hague University of Applied Sciences (THUAS – Haagse Hogeschool) regarding their minor in Public Administration, which is element under its the “Kingdom Affairs” program.

“My hope is that, through discussions with the University of St. Martin and the necessary accreditation bodies, we can offer this program here in St. Maarten as well,” Minister Gumbs said, adding that the institution is now expanding the program to include existing public service, so for civil servants who may need a refresher course or professional development in the area of policy development

“It was a very good and fruitful conversation with The Hague University, who have always maintained a very good relationship with St. Maarten.”

The minor is currently offered in Bonaire and focuses on public governance, Kingdom dynamics, and public administration across the Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire. The program, part of the Faculty of Governance, Law and Security, also examines the relationship between the Netherlands, the islands, and the European Union.

Students enrolled in the minor participate in a 12-day study visit to Curaçao, Aruba, and Bonaire, engaging with key institutions such as the Social and Economic Council of Curaçao, the Representation of the Netherlands, and the Financial Supervision Board. In early 2025, students also took part in an intensive study tour across the ABC islands.

THUAS is now working with Curaçao and Aruba to offer the program locally and is expanding its scope to include existing public service professionals, providing civil servants with refresher courses or professional development opportunities in policy development.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-gumbs-engages-the-hague-university-of-applied-sciences-on-bringing-kingdom-affairs-minor-to-st-maarten