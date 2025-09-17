Minister Gumbs eyes UWI’s aviation degrees for St. Maarten students | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS), Melissa Gumbs, has confirmed that discussions held during her recent trip to Barbados for CARIFESTA are already moving into a new phase, with aviation education taking center stage.

She said that Since returning from Barbados, she has been following up on meetings here at home, and the next step is to connect the people and institutions on St. Maarten to those she met with in Barbados to get the ball rolling. “I am most excited about aviation education. As I’ve said in previous press releases, the University of the West Indies has a fantastic BA and Master’s program in aviation management, and I believe this can be a real opportunity for us.”

The University of the West Indies (UWI) currently offers a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Aviation Management, with options that include commercial pilot training, as well as a Master of Science (MSc) in Aviation and Airline Business Analytics and an MSc in Sustainable Air Transport and Aviation Management. These programs prepare students for careers in airline and airport operations, aviation safety and risk analysis, aviation data science, and air transport management.

The University of the West Indies also offers a suite of advanced postgraduate options designed to match the evolving needs of the aviation sector. The MSc in Aviation and Airline Business Analytics focuses on applying data science to the aviation industry, preparing graduates for careers as route planning analysts, airline data specialists, and safety and risk analysts. For students seeking to merge analytical expertise with hands-on training, the MSc with Commercial Pilot Licence (Blended) in Aviation and Airline Business Analytics provides the opportunity to pursue a pilot license while developing skills in business and data-driven aviation management.

Another key postgraduate program is the MSc in Sustainable Air Transport and Aviation Management, which emphasizes sustainability in aviation. This course trains students to navigate regulatory frameworks, operational demands, and environmental considerations, while also covering aviation law, management, and safety. Collectively, these program reflect UWI’s commitment to developing professionals who can drive innovation, efficiency, and resilience in the Caribbean’s air transport sector.

“As we start to look at duplicating realities, I’ve always said it’s important for us to look to the region and start looking inwardly to fill these gaps on our own,” Minister Gumbs added. In related recent comments, the Minister said that this is an area where St. Maarten can strengthen its future workforce and create opportunities for our young people in a sector that directly connects to the economy.

The Ministry of ECYS will continue discussions with stakeholders locally and regionally as part of a wider push to expand educational pathways tied to labor market needs, with aviation education identified as an important sector.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-gumbs-eyes-uwis-aviation-degrees-for-st-maarten-students