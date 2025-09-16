Minister Gumbs Highlights Importance of Vocational Education Following Labor Market Presentation | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS), Melissa Gumbs, has underlined the critical role of vocational education in shaping St. Maarten’s future workforce. Her remarks came after receiving a presentation on Monday regarding the linkages between education and the labor market.

Minister Gumbs explained that the presentation analyzed labor market gaps and workforce needs. While the findings were not entirely new, she said they confirmed how closely education outcomes and employment opportunities are tied together. “Literacy ultimately determines the type of workforce that emerges from our schools,” the Minister noted. “Everything is connected, from the foundation of literacy to the careers young people eventually pursue.”

A key point that stood out to the Minister was the need to further destigmatize vocational education. “We must continue to highlight and respect technical disciplines, whether plumbing, carpentry, mechanics, automotive, or others. These are honorable professions that our society depends on daily. There are many pathways to success, even through vocational education,” she said.

Reflecting on long-standing perceptions, Minister Gumbs pointed out that stigma still surrounds technical and service careers. “Even when I was younger, you would hear adults say, ‘you don’t want to end up as a cook.’ But why not? Culinary skills feed families and entire communities, and people will always need to eat. At the same time, I don’t think anybody can ever claim they work harder than a carpenter or a diesel engineer—whether they’re working at the airport, on the highway, or maintaining vessels at sea.”

The Minister also drew from her own personal experiences. “I worked as a waitress during a summer job, and that was enough to build a healthy respect for what service personnel go through in the hospitality industry. These are demanding jobs that often don’t receive the recognition they deserve.”

Minister Gumbs further stressed that proper respect must extend to compensation and working conditions. “Too often, with all due respect, the private sector sees minimum wage as an end-all rather than recognizing and rewarding hard work. I understand the drive to maximize profit, but this approach does not create a dynamic or innovative private sector. It also does not foster a satisfied or positive workforce, which is what our economy needs.”

Looking ahead, Minister Gumbs said the results of the labor market study will be shared publicly. “It is important that these types of studies are communicated openly, so people understand where the gaps are and how we can prepare our young people. Education and labor must work hand in hand to secure the future of our workforce and our country.”

