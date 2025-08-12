Minister Gumbs meets with housing corporation in the Netherlands | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Discussions have been held between the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS), Melissa Gumbs, and a housing corporation in the Netherlands regarding potential housing for St. Maarten students studying abroad. Follow-up meetings will take place to explore the possibility of securing room allotments for local students, although no formal agreements or programs are in place at this time.

The Minister’s meeting formed part of her recent working visit to the Netherlands, where she addressed one of the growing challenges faced by students who choose to pursue higher education there: securing affordable and timely housing.

She noted that while Curaçao and Aruba have previously engaged in similar conversations with Dutch housing providers, St. Maarten is entering the discussion later and must navigate additional difficulties, including an already strained housing market affecting both Dutch and international students. To that end, despite their earlier start, Curacao and Aruba still face the same issues.

The shortage has forced many European and Dutch students to remain living with their parents or share cramped accommodations with friends, making independent housing increasingly rare. This situation underscores the need for early planning and personal responsibility among St. Maarten students and their families when preparing for studies abroad.

The Minister highlighted that many St. Maarten students register on Dutch housing websites far too late, sometimes only a month before their planned move. This approach significantly reduces their chances of securing suitable accommodation. Housing corporations advise that students can begin registering on certain platforms from as early as age 16, even before they have finalized their decision to study in the Netherlands. Early registration builds visibility and improves access to housing opportunities once the move becomes imminent.

While discussions with the housing corporation were productive, the Minister stressed that further work is required to explore feasible housing arrangements for St. Maarten students. She emphasized that any potential room allotment system will require negotiation, planning, and realistic expectations.

The Minister also underscored the personal responsibility of parents and families when a child is preparing to move to the Netherlands. She noted that the mindset and planning for housing, as well as other aspects of living abroad, must begin at least a year in advance. Parents, she added, play a pivotal role in ensuring their child’s smooth transition and initial settlement into life in the Netherlands.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-gumbs-meets-with-housing-corporation-in-the-netherlands