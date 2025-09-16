Minister Gumbs provides update on new Library and Charles Leopold Bell School | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS), Melissa Gumbs, has announced progress on two major education infrastructure projects under the Fostering Resilient Learning Project (FRLP) of the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB): the reconstruction of the St. Maarten Library and the Charles Leopold Bell School in Cole Bay.

Minister Gumbs confirmed that building permits for both projects are currently in process. “I am happy to report that the building permits for the library and the Charles Leopold Bell School are now at the fire department for review,” she said. “This is the stage before they move on to the Ministry of VROMI for finalization. I am confident that the significance of these projects for our country will be recognized and that the fire department evaluations will be handled with urgency, while ensuring all safety standards are met.”

The Minister noted that demolition work has already started at the Sister Marie Luarence School site. “If you live in Middle Region or Defiance, as I do, you’ve likely noticed the heavy equipment operating at the rear of the school. Walls are being brought down and debris is being cleared. I urge residents to remain cautious around the site and to remind children not to enter the demolition area for their own safety,” she advised.

Importantly, the portion of the Charles Leopold Bell School designated as a monument will not be demolished. “All care and consideration are being taken for the restoration and reinforcement of that historic structure,” Minister Gumbs emphasized.

Turning to the St. Maarten Library, Minister Gumbs described the demolition as a “bittersweet moment.” She reflected on the library’s long-standing role in the community, particularly for her generation. “That was the library many of us grew up in. Since Hurricane Irma, the library has been operating out of a small temporary space, doing its best under very difficult circumstances. Now, with demolition underway, we are taking the first step toward a bigger, better, and more modern library, one that will serve not only as a center for reading literacy, but also for digital literacy, which is equally important in today’s world.”

Minister Gumbs explained that once the building permits are finalized, the tendering process for construction will begin. “There is urgency in pushing the permits through the process while ensuring all checks and balances are respected. I will continue to follow up with both the fire department and VROMI, and I hope to provide further updates within a week,” she said.

The FRLP also includes other key school projects, such as the reconstruction of the Sister Marie Laurence School, which already has a contractor in place for the rebuilding phase. Together, these efforts represent a major investment in modern, resilient, and future-ready learning environments for St. Maarten’s students.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-gumbs-provides-update-on-new-library-and-charles-leopold-bell-school