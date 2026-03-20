Minister Gumbs says public should not draw conclusions on Sucker Garden crash | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure Patrice Gumbs has issued a statement following the accident on Sucker Garden Road involving police officers earlier today.

In his statement, Minister Gumbs expressed gratitude to the Police Force of St. Maarten, KPSM, for their continued efforts in combating crime, referencing the actions that led up to the unfortunate accident on Sucker Garden Road.

The minister also acknowledged claims made by members of the community suggesting that the accident may have been linked to the condition of the roadway. While not dismissing the need for intervention on Sucker Garden Road, Gumbs said the public should allow the traffic police investigation to proceed before drawing conclusions about the cause of the accident.

Addressing the status of repairs to Sucker Garden Road, the minister said the Ministry of VROMI has been proactive in carrying out infrastructure repairs and upgrades, including through private-public partnerships now being rolled out. He added that the ministry is in the final stages of awarding a contract for repairs to Sucker Garden Road.

Gumbs noted that while the public may expect road works to move faster, government remains constrained by procurement regulations, internal and external capacity, and budgetary limitations, all of which affect the pace at which repair work can be executed.

The minister closed by thanking the public for its understanding and extending his heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery to the KPSM officers involved in the accident.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-gumbs-says-public-should-not-draw-conclusions-on-sucker-garden-crash