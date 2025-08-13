Minister Gumbs shares a different message with students, young professionals in the Netherlands | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Melissa Gumbs recently met with St. Maarten students and young professionals living in the Netherlands during a session hosted by the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary and organized by Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell. The gathering brought together many new faces and provided an opportunity for open, candid dialogue about life after graduation.

The minister offered a perspective that departed from the traditional expectation often expressed to students abroad, that they should complete their studies and immediately return home. Instead, she encouraged them and told them that there is nothing wrong with taking their time to evaluate what is truly best for them, particularly for those who have formed families or built significant personal ties during their studies.

She emphasized that returning to St. Maarten should be a considered choice, not an automatic step, and that in some cases it may be beneficial to remain abroad for one or two years to gain valuable professional experience before making the move back home. For many, she noted, relocating right after graduation can be a major sacrifice, especially when it involves uprooting partners, children, and established support networks.

The minister urged students to weigh their personal and family circumstances alongside their career goals when deciding where to build their future. She described the exchanges as friendly, open, and sincere, expressing hope that her words offered reassurance and understanding to those facing these life-changing decisions.

"I was very frank in my remarks to them because reality is it could be a sacrifice for many. Especially if you've met a partner and set down some roots. It's a decision you have t make based on what's best for you and your family and what you have planned for your life," she said.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-gumbs-shares-a-different-message-with-students-young-professionals-in-the-netherlands