Minister Gumbs signs contract for drafting of Waste Authority Ordinance, invites public to Sept. 3 consultation | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) Patrice Gumbs today announced significant progress in the government’s efforts to overhaul St. Maarten’s waste management system.

Minister Gumbs confirmed that the contract has been signed to hire the entity responsible for drafting the Waste Authority Ordinance and redrafting the current base ordinance. This marks a major milestone under the Emergency Debris Management Trust Fund project and fulfills a key condition for improved regulation of the country’s solid waste management.

The ordinance will establish a comprehensive framework for waste management, including the introduction of fees associated with solid waste disposal. “The landfill has long been a point of contention on the island and a growing eyesore,” Gumbs said, noting that indiscriminate dumping practices, coupled with the fact that access to the landfill is currently free, have contributed to disproportionate waste accumulation.

Minister Gumbs emphasized that these steps are aimed at reshaping St. Maarten’s approach to waste management in a more intentional and structured way.

In line with the ministry’s commitment to transparency and community engagement, Gumbs also announced an upcoming public consultation on Tuesday, September 3, 2025. This session will present key findings and proposals from the government’s comprehensive feasibility study on the municipal solid waste disposal site, commonly referred to as the dump, as well as the Irma debris site created after Hurricane Irma.

The feasibility study provides an in-depth environmental, social, and technical assessment of multiple options for waste disposal, including upgrading, rehabilitating, or potentially closing the current landfill. It follows international standards and World Bank regulations, ensuring the highest environmental and social safeguards are met.

“This study represents our government’s commitment to addressing the critical waste management challenges facing our island,” Gumbs said. “The decisions we make will impact generations of St. Maarteners, which is why your participation is crucial.”

At the consultation, representatives from the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), the Ministry of VROMI, and the technical consultants conducting the study will present preliminary findings, conceptual proposals, and potential directions for moving forward.

The time and location for the September 3 consultation will be announced through official channels and local media.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-gumbs-signs-contract-for-drafting-of-waste-authority-ordinance-invites-public-to-sept-3-consultation