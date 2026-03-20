Minister Gumbs updates parliament on cemetery space crisis, Belvedere plans | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure Patrice Gumbs appeared in Parliament on Friday to provide an update on cemetery capacity development, burial planning, and related infrastructure policy, with particular focus on the ongoing space challenges at the Cul-de-Sac Cemetery and the government’s broader plans for future burial needs.

The meeting was requested by MP Darryl York, who said it was important for current and future homeowners, as well as families who may one day need cemetery space, to understand the scope of the burial space issue and what changes may lie ahead in how burials are managed in St. Maarten.

In his presentation, Gumbs explained that St. Maarten’s burial system is governed by a national ordinance that establishes the legal framework for burials, cemetery designation, burial rights, grave use, and the transport of human remains to and from St. Maarten. That ordinance, he noted, falls under the mandate of the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, while the Ministry of VROMI plays a supporting role in the oversight and maintenance of public cemeteries.

Gumbs stressed that the Cul-de-Sac Cemetery remains the island’s only public cemetery and continues to face a space challenge. He said the Ministry of VROMI has been trying to stretch and maximize the available space as much as possible. On average, he told Parliament, the cemetery records between 14 and 16 burials per month.

As part of the ministry’s current efforts to address the shortage, Gumbs said VROMI has already procured the construction of 42 additional vaults since the last update on the matter roughly two months ago. He indicated that work on those vaults is already progressing.

The minister also outlined several short- to mid-term options under consideration within the Cul-de-Sac Cemetery itself. He said the ministry has identified five potential areas where available space may be expanded. Among the options discussed were the development of additional vaults in areas similar to those previously used when space became tight, as well as potential use of another area that would first require the involvement of VSA because of its connection to the disposal of medical-related waste.

Gumbs also referenced another area around the historical monument zone, including the Dutch Reformed Church and the tomb of John Phillips, as a possible future site for urn placement linked to cremation. He said that option would require coordination with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport.

Beyond the immediate and medium-term measures at Cul-de-Sac, Gumbs said VROMI and VSA are in discussions on future burial policies. He explained that current legislation already allows for the reuse of plots, but does not address the related fees, and said VSA is now reviewing that aspect. A follow-up meeting between the relevant focal points is expected next week.

The minister also addressed longer-term planning through the development of a new cemetery at the recently purchased Belvedere property. He said a designated portion of that land is envisioned for cemetery use, though the exact location is still being evaluated with support from GIS tools and the newly launched Climate Atlas in order to determine the most suitable area.

He clarified that the section under the stewardship of VROMI is the orange-colored section shown in the presentation (see image), while another portion falls under the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure for separate development planning. He said the final layout is still being worked out.

Regarding this point, MP Darryl York questioned the distribution of space within the Belvedere property, particularly in light of the historical burial area already known on the southern side. He asked whether government was now effectively proposing two burial areas on one property, one historical and one new, and whether that would be the best use of a 130,000-square-meter parcel that must also accommodate housing and infrastructure. He said the amount of land that may eventually have to be used for cemetery purposes raised additional questions about how the promised housing development in the area would be achieved.

Gumbs also reiterated that private cemeteries such as those in Simpson Bay, as well as Methodist and Roman Catholic burial grounds, are not public cemeteries and remain privately managed, even though government has some involvement. He said discussions are ongoing with the relevant parties regarding future responsibilities and guidelines for maintenance, emphasizing that private cemeteries should not in principle be fully maintained by government alone. The minister said he would not go too far into those discussions at this stage, describing them as ongoing working talks.

During the question-and-answer portion of the meeting, MPs raised a number of concerns about both the current cemetery space crisis and the implications of future burial planning.

MP Darryl York sought clarification on the distinction between the orange and green sections shown in the minister’s presentation, saying it was not clear to him how the land in Belvedere would be divided and what exactly was under VROMI’s control. He also questioned whether the placement of new vaults inside Cul-de-Sac would amount to scattered, ad hoc construction in open spaces across the cemetery, saying that approach sounded troubling and in need of a clearer explanation.

York also asked whether the government’s planning for the future cemetery is being guided by any formal mortality trends or burial data and whether the size of the area set aside is based on any forecast of long-term need. He further questioned where exactly in the Belvedere area the proposed cemetery would be located and whether any public consultations had been held, particularly given the concern that nearby residents would want to know if a cemetery could be placed close to their homes or properties.

MP Veronica Jansen-Webster addressed what is sometimes referred to as the “not in my backyard” concern, noting that St. Maarten is a small island and that the broader Belvedere area already has a burial history known to older generations and well known for its "jumbies". She also asked whether burials on the Dutch side are currently taking place for persons living on the French side, citing cross-border family ties as a factor worth understanding in burial planning.

MP Ardwell Irion said he appreciated that the Belvedere purchase was now being shown as part of the solution, noting that the acquisition had been budgeted and initiated under the previous government. He asked for clarity on how the land division between ministries had been arranged in the sales agreement and whether that division had originally formed part of the acquisition plan.

Irion also questioned whether the sellers themselves had indicated that they did not want burial grounds in certain parts of the property, and asked the minister to specify the intended location more clearly. He further said he did not see enough urgency in the presentation given that government had already acknowledged the burial space crisis some time ago. He said Parliament needed a clearer timeline and more coordination with VSA so the country would not reach a point where there are only a handful of vaults left before concrete action is taken.

The MP also raised concerns about the cemetery in Philipsburg, saying the community had previously been promised a pilot project there but had not yet seen any meaningful follow-up. He pointed as well to the road leading to the cemetery, saying it remains cluttered with large containers and calling for the route to be cleaned up out of respect for families visiting their loved ones.

MP Francisco Lacroes requested access to the burial policy or law referenced by the minister and also asked about the site identified as area four, where medical waste had reportedly been disposed of. He questioned why such materials were not cremated instead of taking up space and also asked whether burial on private property is legally possible on the Dutch side, as he had seen similar practices elsewhere in the past. He further asked whether one person could be buried above another in the same grave, even if the individuals were not related.

The Minister has to return to Parliament at a later date to answer the MPs questions.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-gumbs-updates-parliament-on-cemetery-space-crisis-belvedere-plans