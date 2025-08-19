Minister Gumbs Urges Schools to Respect Pending Hair Discrimination Legislation | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Parents have reported that Catholic schools are openly resisting the pending hair discrimination amendment, stating they will not abide until it is passed into law, and even then will only “consider” it. Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS), Melissa Gumbs, once again addressed the pending legislation on Tuesday, stressing that schools should begin preparing for compliance now.

“Pending legislation can be considered legislation,” Minister Gumbs stated. “Policies can and should be updated based on what is coming. If anyone were to read the room, or read the country, you would know that I do not foresee Parliament saying no to this legislation, which is in keeping with the rest of the world.”

The Ministry has formally sent a letter to all school boards, with a copy to public education, outlining the intent of the amendment. The new law will prohibit hair discrimination in all educational institutions and affirm the right of students to wear natural and protective hairstyles provided they are clean, meaning washed, well maintained. These include, but are not limited to, twists, braids, cornrows, afros, locks, and other well-kept natural styles. Religious head coverings such as hijabs will also be explicitly protected.

Minister Gumbs emphasized that some school boards have already adopted more inclusive grooming policies. However, she noted that the forthcoming legislation will ensure consistency across the entire education system. “while some boards have already adopted more inclusive grooming practices, the upcoming legislation will provide consistency across the entire education system. It is not a matter of trend, preference, or institutional philosophy. It is a matter of equity, legality, and educational access. All schools will be expected to comply once the law is enacted.”

She further urged schools to exercise restraint and compassion in the interim to avoid punitive measures that may contradict the spirit of the pending law. “This is about more than education. Across the world, countries are doing away with outdated regulations that discriminate. St. Maarten is no different. We must ensure our schools reflect fairness and inclusivity.”

The legislation is expected to be finalized and passed in Parliament in Q1 (Jan-Mar), 2026.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-gumbs-urges-schools-to-respect-pending-hair-discrimination-legislation