Minister Gumbs working on college MOU’s in the US, cautions students about Florida | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Melissa Gumbs on Tuesday reiterated her commitment to pursuing new Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with tertiary institutions in Florida, while cautioning students and parents about the risks of pursuing studies in Florida, particularly in light of recent policy changes beyond the control of her ministry.

“I have expressed that I’ve been looking into new MOUs with different schools in the U.S.,” Minister Gumbs stated. “We are waiting on two that were already agreed upon, and we’ve reestablished discussions with St. Thomas University in Florida to see if we can revive that relationship. Many students still express interest in studying in the U.S., especially Florida, because it’s closer to home. I understand that, and while we continue working on partnerships with UWI and other universities in the Caribbean, my goal is to create opportunities in line with where students would like to go.”

However, at the same time, the Minister emphasized that the university and her ministry has no influence over U.S. immigration policy. “Please know that the university, the minister, or the ministry doesn’t have any role to play on U.S. immigration. Choosing to study in the United States of America is an ‘at your own risk’ situation,” she cautioned.

Minister Gumbs pointed to wider health and safety issues in Florida as well. “Florida has lifted its vaccine mandate, so you’ll also have a lot of germ-carrying people running around unvaccinated. If you are a student with an autoimmune disease, I advise you to seek another state,” she warned. “For the most part, my biggest concern has always been the immigration status of our students, and this is not something I or your school can impact. If you choose to go to the U.S., please be aware and take precautions, including having the means and opportunity to leave if needed.”

Her caution comes against the backdrop of significant changes that have already disrupted the lives of St. Maarten students in Florida. Earlier this year, the Florida State University System Board of Governors abruptly terminated the Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) Scholarship Program, rendering tuition costs at Florida public universities unaffordable for many. The move effectively nullified existing MOUs between the Government of St. Maarten and several Florida institutions, forcing students to transfer schools or even countries.

At the time, Minister Gumbs addressed the matter directly, advising students who planned to apply for Study Financing to attend Florida A&M University (FAMU) to begin exploring alternate institutions. “If you were thinking of applying for Study Financing to attend FAMU for the Fall semester 2025, that is not a possibility anymore,” she said.

Minister Gumbs added that the geopolitical climate must now factor into education planning. “We see the news daily, students being denied F-1 visas, professionals having their H-1B visas revoked. These changes are not isolated. I urge both students and parents to pay close attention to what’s happening in the U.S. and to prepare contingency plans.”

The Minister underscored that while her ministry will continue to seek partnerships to broaden opportunities, students and their families must weigh the risks carefully when considering Florida. “Parents, if your kids are planning to study in the U.S., exercise caution. Look around, pay attention to the news, and recognize that it is still a risky scenario to be going into,” she concluded.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-gumbs-working-on-college-mous-in-the-us-cautions-students-about-florida