Minister Heyliger-Marten: Airport COO, CFO appointments proud moments for St. Maarten | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), Grisha Heyliger-Marten, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Emile Levons on his appointment as Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), and to Ms. Michael Lake on her appointment as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Both Levons and Lake are long-serving employees of PJIA who have built distinguished careers through dedication, professionalism, and leadership. Their elevation to senior management reflects not only their individual qualifications, but also the importance of recognizing and promoting local talent within one of St. Maarten’s most critical institutions.

“This is a proud moment for St. Maarten,” Minister Heyliger-Marten stated. “These appointments show that our own professionals—people who have grown within the system, who know the airport and understand the needs of our people, are fully capable of leading at the highest levels. Who better to guide PJIA than those who have stood by it through both its challenges and successes?”

The Minister emphasized that the knowledge, skill, and resilience needed to take PJIA into its next era are already present on island. “By investing in and trusting our own, we strengthen both the institution and our country,” she added.

Heyliger-Marten also acknowledged past concerns raised by workers and the community about external appointments. “Today, we can all stand together in confidence, knowing that these leaders are home-grown, proven, and have truly earned their place at the helm,” she said.

Levons and Lake were selected after a rigorous application and assessment process, emerging as the most qualified candidates to lead PJIA’s operations and financial strategy as the airport enters its next phase of development.

The Minister concluded with a message to St. Maarten professionals both at home and abroad: “I encourage you to apply when vacancies arise that match your profile. St. Maarten needs your knowledge, your experience, and your passion. The opportunities are here, and your contributions can help shape our island’s future.”

