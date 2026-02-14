Minister Heyliger-Marten hails launch of Salt & Soul magazine as a new platform for St. Maarten’s story | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger-Marten delivered remarks this evening at the St. Maarten Tourist Office during the official launch ofSalt & Soulmagazine, praising the publication as “a reflection” of the island’s identity and a timely contribution to the direction tourism is taking worldwide. The project is a production of the Tourist Office and was coordinated by Marketing Officer Luis Hurtault.

STB Marketing Officer Luis Hurtault.

Congratulating theSalt & Soulteam, the Minister described the magazine as more than a publication and positioned it as a mirror of St. Maarten’s character, history, and spirit. “St. Maarten has always been shaped by salt, our sea, our trade, our resilience, our history, and by soul, our culture, our creativity, our warmth, and the unmistakable spirit of our people,” the Minister said, adding that the title could not be more fitting.

The Minister noted that while tourism performance is often summarized through metrics such as arrivals, occupancy, and cruise calls, the island’s real strength is the lived experience visitors carry with them. She saidSalt & Soulcaptures what makes St. Maarten distinct, the stories, flavors, and culture that exist “between those statistics,” and the way the island makes visitors feel connected. “St. Maarten is not just visited, it is felt,” she said.

Highlighting the publication’s editorial approach, the Minister commended the magazine for honoring the destination rather than marketing it in a traditional way. She said the magazine’s focus on local entrepreneurs, creatives, chefs, designers, and culture-bearers reflects a broader shift in global tourism demand, where travelers increasingly seek meaning, authenticity, and connection.

“As Minister responsible for tourism and economic affairs, I firmly believe that our future lies in telling our own story, in our own voice,” the Minister stated. She emphasized that platforms such asSalt & Soulhelp elevate local narratives, support local businesses, and position St. Maarten as a brand with depth and confidence.

The Minister also thanked advertisers and partners for supporting the magazine’s vision, acknowledged the creatives and contributors for their work, and commended the team behind the launch for building a platform rooted in celebration, storytelling, and identity. She expressed the hope thatSalt & Soulwill continue to grow and reach audiences beyond St. Maarten’s shores while carrying the essence of the island with it.

