Minister Heyliger-Marten interviewed on CBC News Network Following WestJet incident | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten appeared live on CBC News Network, Canada’s 24-hour news channel, to discuss the September 7 WestJet emergency landing at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and the island’s response.

During the interview, Minister Heyliger-Marten shared her first-hand account of how she learned of the incident, recalling the moment she was informed that family members of relatives were on the flight. She described the initial wave of concern, followed by relief after confirming that all passengers had survived the landing without major injuries.

The Minister explained that while this was the first aviation incident of its kind in St. Maarten, the airport and emergency teams responded as a coordinated unit. “We each had our individual protocols, but we were able to come together as a team and get the job done,” she said. She detailed the step-by-step process: passengers leaving the aircraft, the temporary wait for clearance from WestJet before luggage and carry-ons could be released, and the eventual smooth coordination between airport staff, immigration services, and airline representatives.

Heyliger-Marten praised the professionalism and calm demonstrated by PJIA personnel, first responders, and partner agencies. She emphasized that the timely release of passengers and baggage was achieved because of strong collaboration and dedication under pressure. She also made special mention of WestJet and its officials for working so efficinetly with St. Maarten.

As the interview concluded, Minister Heyliger-Marten used the opportunity to highlight St. Maarten’s resilience and hospitality to CBC’s international audience. “St. Maarten is a true melting pot,” she said. “The passengers were simply grateful to be safe, and many were just ready to continue enjoying their vacation here. That spirit of relief and joy is part of who we are as a people. We welcome everyone to experience it.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-heyliger-marten-interviewed-on-cbc-news-network-following-westjet-incident