Minister Heyliger-Marten leads St. Maarten delegation at FCCA PAMAC Cruise Summit | The Peoples Tribune

BAHAMAS–St. Maarten is participating in the FCCA PAMAC Cruise Summit, a working cruise industry gathering organized by the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) for its PAMAC, Platinum Associate Membership Advisory Council partners.

The St. Maarten delegation includes Minister of TEATT Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Port St. Maarten Group CEO Alexander Gumbs, and Port St. Maarten Commercial Manager Lela Simmonds.

Scheduled for January 5 to 9, 2026 aboardCarnival Glory, the summit brings together cruise line executives and destination stakeholders, including port authorities, tourism officials, tour operators, and industry suppliers, for structured discussions and relationship-building focused on cruise tourism and destination development.

Key elements of the PAMAC Cruise Summit include advisory-style meetings between cruise executives and partners, business development sessions centered on port operations and the passenger experience, and direct networking opportunities while sailing and during port calls.

This week’s program has already included a business card exchange and reception aboardCarnival Glory, providing space for focused introductions, renewed connections, and practical conversations aimed at strengthening collaboration across the cruise sector. The summit has also featured time at Celebration Key in The Bahamas, where participants continued informal engagement in a relaxed setting while maintaining a shared focus on future opportunities for the industry.

St. Maarten’s participation supports ongoing efforts to strengthen cruise partnerships, deepen dialogue with cruise line leadership, and position the destination competitively through collaboration, service improvement, and long-term planning.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-heyliger-marten-leads-st-maarten-delegation-at-fcca-pamac-cruise-summit