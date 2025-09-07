Minister Heyliger-Marten on-site to assess WestJet incident, speak with passengers | The Peoples Tribune

AIRPORT–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication, Grisha Heyliger-Marten, moved immediately to Princess Juliana International Airport, PJIA, today to assess the situation following an incident involving WestJet flight WS2276 from Toronto to St. Maarten.

She was joined by airport management, members of the Princess Juliana International Airport Holding Board, PJIAH, and other stakeholders for an initial briefing on the runway. She also used the opportunity to speak with passengers inside PJIA's departure area.

Based on information provided during the briefing and PJIAE’s official statement, the aircraft landed at 13:31 local time, there were 164 persons on board, there were no injuries reported, three individuals were taken for medical evaluation out of an abundance of caution, and contact with the runway caused damage to the aircraft’s right wing. PJIAE is coordinating with local partners and heavy equipment providers to safely remove the aircraft from the runway; the airport remains closed until further notice, and all relevant civil aviation authorities have been notified.

The Minister assured the public that every effort is being made to restore operations as quickly as conditions allow, safety remains paramount at every stage, and discussions are underway with the airline and operational partners to support passengers and crews. She commended the rapid, disciplined response by airport emergency personnel and management; today’s actions reflected the training and preparedness of PJIA’s teams.

Travelers are urged to check directly with WestJet for any flight changes or rebooking, and to stay tuned to official updates from PJIA and the Government of Sint Maarten for verified information.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-heyliger-marten-on-site-to-assess-westjet-incident-speak-with-passengers