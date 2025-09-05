Minister Heyliger-Marten on taxis and buses: “They paid somebody, but not the Receiver” | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten onFriday said that the irregularities in the issuance of taxi and bus licenses outlined in the recent reports by the General Audit Chamber (SOAB) and the Integrity Chamber, are not minor nor are they frivolous actions that should be ignored.

“The most alarming part is that people say they paid for licenses, but the Receiver’s Office has no record of those payments,” the Minister explained. “I know some of them paid, they paid somebody, but not the receiver."

The Minister's comments, made during an appearance on the Breakfast Lounger Radio program with Lady Grace, lends credence to reports that license holders paid individuals different amounts for their licenses and not the receivers office. While these are jus unconfirmed reports and was not identified in either of the aforementioned reports, the Integrity Chamber made it a opoint to note that the lack of checks-and-balances and administrative controls makes it likely that misconduct occurred.

Both SOAB and the Integrity Chamber concluded that licenses were issued in clear violation of established procedures. Between 2023 and early 2024, over 130 taxi licenses were granted, many of them in the run-up to elections. Of those, SOAB found that more than 50 were processed incorrectly, leaving dozens of drivers on the road without legally valid permits.

“The Integrity Chamber confirmed what SOAB also highlighted, that there was no oversight, no written procedures being followed, and approvals were being given directly between the Minister and a single civil servant,” Heyliger-Marten said. “The reports describe how a civil servant was literally asked to sit in the Minister’s office and just issue licenses on the spot. That is how over 130 taxi permits were handed out. This completely bypassed the Secretary-General, the department head, and the oversight committee.”

The Minister added that the oversight committee, which was supposed to vet and recommend applicants, has not been functioning since 2009. “Even so, every Minister since then respected the process. Permits always passed through the department head and the Secretary-General before coming to the Minister’s desk. But in this case, the checks and balances were deliberately ignored.”

To restore order, TEATT launched a clean-up operation earlier this year. Beginning January 25, license holders were required to submit documentation for review before receiving a confirmation letter. “We wanted to know who is truly operating and who is not,” Heyliger-Marten said. “Now, if you receive a license and fail to start operating within six months, your license can be revoked.”

That exercise revealed hundreds of discrepancies. “The reports suggested there were more than 600 taxi licenses out there. After verification, we found just over 400 were properly registered. That means many of the rest were simply operating outside the law,” she explained.

Looking ahead, Heyliger-Marten said the sector cannot be left in its current state. “This is madness, and it has been going on for 10 or 15 years,” she said. “I am focused on reshaping and rebuilding the system. That includes mandatory training for all taxi and bus operators, covering customer service, safety, communication, and language skills. Too many complaints are coming in about drivers who can’t even speak basic English or give visitors proper directions.”

The Minister stressed that reform will not be imposed without dialogue. “We are consulting with taxi and bus associations because we want to build a professional, sustainable industry together. But let me be clear: the days of shortcuts, political favors, and undocumented payments are over. This Ministry will enforce proper standards and accountability.”

“Our tourism product depends on it. Families depend on it. The people of Sint Maarten deserve fairness and transparency in this sector. That is the only way we can move forward.”

She also used the opportunity to again tell MP Francisco Lacroes to "bring it" in terms of his public statement that he would request her presence in Parliament to discuss bus and taxi licenses. "He said he has alot to say, well I have even more to say. I'm waiting, bring it," she said.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-heyliger-marten-on-taxis-and-buses-they-paid-somebody-but-not-the-receiver