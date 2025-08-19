Minister Heyliger-Marten: Philipsburg Marketplace to be completed in 6–8 Months | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten on Monday announced that work on the new Philipsburg Marketplace is underway and, barring any unforeseen setbacks, is expected to be completed within six to eight months.

Former Member of Parliament Rolando Brison, now a senior policy advisor in the Ministry of TEATT, highlighted the Marketplace project as a key example of why continuity in government matters, praising Heyliger-Marten for making it a personal priority.

Speaking in an extensive radio interview on The Breakfast Lounge with Lady Grace, Brison explained that instead of discarding prior plans, the Minister chose to build on existing designs, which helped move the long-stalled project forward. “Reusing the previous design sped up delivery after long delays,” Brison said, describing the approach as a welcome break from the habit of resetting projects with every new administration.

Brison noted that the Marketplace is “close to Minister Heyliger-Marten’s heart,” stressing that she views it as more than just a construction project. He said the Minister sees it as a means of restoring dignity to vendors who have long endured inadequate facilities, while strengthening Philipsburg’s position as the commercial and cultural hub of St. Maarten.

“Minister Heyliger-Marten considers this project an important priority for vendors and the wider economy,” Brison emphasized. “It represents a properly structured hub where commerce can thrive, vendors can operate in decent conditions, and Philipsburg can showcase itself as a vibrant marketplace for residents and visitors alike.”

Brison added that the project underscores the wider principle of continuity in governance, pointing out that lasting progress can only be achieved when good plans are carried forward and refined, rather than constantly reset.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-heyliger-marten-philipsburg-marketplace-to-be-completed-in-6-8-months