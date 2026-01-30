Minister Heyliger-Marten: Phillipsburg Marketplace will be realised this year | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten says the Phillipsburg Marketplace project will be realized this year, stating on radio with Lady Grace that it will happen “1 trillion percent.”

Heyliger-Marten explained that during 2025 the ministry took administrative oversight of the project, deliberately stepping in, with the necessary consent, to take firmer control of execution. As part of that approach, TEATT brought in professional project management to restore structure, strengthen accountability, and put the project back on a clear track.

The Minister said project plans were adjusted primarily based on feedback from vendors and partners, who raised practical concerns about the original layout and functionality. Among the changes made were upgrades aimed at improving vendor security, increasing ventilation, ensuring the ability to use credit card machines, adding full roof coverage where the design had been more open, and ensuring bathroom facilities are included, items that were not part of the initial plan.

According to Heyliger-Marten, the adjustments resulted in increased costs, and the ministry has been working through the administrative requirements tied to those revisions. She said an administrative advice is now being prepared and is moving through the relevant departments, and once that advice is finalized and approved, she will be in a position to brief Parliament fully.

Heyliger-Marten said she intends to provide a complete accounting to Parliament, covering what went wrong, how the project evolved, what is currently in place, and how the ministry plans to move forward, including a detailed timeline for completion. She noted that she recently followed up in writing to request an update on the status of the internal advice and is awaiting a response.

She also explained that following the scope changes, the construction company required time to return to its costing, itemize the adjustments, and validate updated pricing, which she said is part of ensuring the project restarts and continues without further administrative setbacks.

In the meantime, the Minister said she remains in direct communication with vendors. She noted that she met with vendors in December and maintains contact through a group chat. She acknowledged that vendors continue to face difficult circumstances, stating that while the mini train brings some customers to the current location, business remains challenging. She also emphasized that moving vendors back and forth carries additional costs, and that the ministry wants to avoid starting and stopping by ensuring every administrative requirement is properly finalized.

Heyliger-Marten said she is cautious about giving specific dates until all elements are fully aligned, noting that unforeseen issues have repeatedly caused delays in the past. However, she said the involvement of a new project manager has strengthened confidence in delivery, and while financing is a factor in any large project, it is not the core obstacle in this case. She said funding is not absent, and that the key issues have centered on adjustments, verification, and administrative process.

The Minister reiterated that the goal is to move from delays to execution, with a restart that leads directly to completion.

