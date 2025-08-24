Minister Heyliger-Marten reaffirms Royal Caribbean’s Partnership in Philipsburg Marketplace Project | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), Grisha Heyliger-Marten, has confirmed that Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has granted the required approvals for the Philipsburg Marketplace project to move forward.

“I am also pleased to share that Royal Caribbean has provided the required approvals for the project to move forward, and we thank them for their continued partnership,” Minister Heyliger-Marten stated.

Her comments come in the wake of recent speculation that surfaced during the debate on the 2025 national budget, suggesting that RCL may have raised concerns about the project and communicated such to the Government of Sint Maarten. While it remains unclear whether such claims had any validity, the Minister’s public confirmation appeared to put those doubts to rest.

The People’s Tribune, in an effort to clarify the situation, posed several questions to Royal Caribbean. These included whether the company remained fully committed to financing the Philipsburg Marketplace, whether it had communicated any formal concerns or conditions to the Government of Sint Maarten or other stakeholders, if any missed milestones by local authorities were affecting the project’s progress, and whether the current delays in groundbreaking should be interpreted as a sign of wavering commitment. The Tribune also sought clarity on whether RCL was aware of the reasons for the delay in implementation and whether a revised timeline had been established.

In response, Royal Caribbean stated: “We have a wonderful relationship with the Port and Government of St. Maarten and look forward to seeing the craft market come to fruition.”

Minister Heyliger-Marten, for her part, added that while works are expected to cause some inconvenience in the area, vendors would continue to be kept updated through the existing WhatsApp group. “In the meantime, we kindly ask the public for patience and understanding, as there may be some inconvenience in the area while works are ongoing,” she said.

The Philipsburg Marketplace project has been in development since May 2022, when Royal Caribbean Group agreed to finance its reconstruction with a contribution of NAf 600,000. The initiative, confirmed by the Ministry of TEATT at the time, marked a significant public-private partnership. The commitment grew out of discussions led by then-Minister of TEATT Roger Lawrence, with Royal Caribbean and Port St. Maarten. Royal Caribbean has described Philipsburg as a premier Caribbean destination and stressed that its investment would help revitalize the iconic market, support local artisans, and enhance the visitor experience.

