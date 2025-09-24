Minister Heyliger-Marten thanks tourism workforce, announces Pioneer Program Relaunch | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten has extended heartfelt thanks to the entire tourism workforce of St. Maarten as the island prepares to mark World Tourism Day 2025 this Saturday, September 27.

“This year’s theme is tourism and sustainability transformation. With that in mind, I want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all those working across every level of the tourism industry, from hotel staff to operators, taxi drivers, restaurant workers, policy makers, and entrepreneurs. And last but not least, our Tourist Office, for playing a vital role in shaping the visitor experience and strengthening our economy,” Minister Heyliger-Marten said.

She also announced that St. Maarten will be relaunching its Tourism Pioneer Program this weekend, honoring those who laid the foundation for the island’s successful tourism industry. “I look forward to personally addressing the public on that day and reflecting on how we can continue building a more sustainable, inclusive, and forward-thinking tourism sector for Sint Maarten,” she added.

World Tourism Day 2025 highlights tourism as a powerful tool for positive transformation, emphasizing its potential to drive social, environmental, and economic change. This year’s celebration calls for sustainable practices within the travel industry, urging travelers and businesses alike to prioritize responsible tourism. By focusing on sustainability, the event aims to create a more inclusive, eco-friendly, and culturally respectful tourism sector, ultimately contributing to a better and more sustainable future for all.

Since its establishment in 1980 by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), World Tourism Day has been dedicated to showcasing the cultural and economic significance of travel. This year’s theme, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” encourages individuals, businesses, and governments to adopt practices that balance economic development with the preservation of natural and cultural resources for future generations.

Tourism remains a cornerstone of the global economy, generating millions of jobs, improving infrastructure, and supporting local businesses. Yet, as the industry grows, sustainable approaches are essential to ensure benefits are equitably shared while protecting the environment and heritage of host communities.

The UNWTO is urging travelers worldwide to embrace responsible travel—whether by choosing eco-friendly accommodations, supporting local businesses, or reducing waste. When approached thoughtfully, tourism can remain a powerful force for good, fostering cross-cultural understanding, preserving biodiversity, and contributing to stronger, more resilient societies.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-heyliger-marten-thanks-tourism-workforce-announces-pioneer-program-relaunch