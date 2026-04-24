“Minister in Your Neighbourhood” Help Desk assisted more than 60 residents from Jan. to Mar. | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) Richinel Brug has reported on the outcomes of the “Minister in Your Neighbourhood” initiative, which was held at the Community Help Desk in Hope Estate from January through March 2026.

During that period, the Help Desk assisted more than 60 residents from Hope Estate, Suckergarden and Philipsburg. The initiative focused on direct engagement between government and the community, providing residents with timely support and guidance on a range of concerns.

The areas of assistance included registration support for the NV GEBE relief program, particularly for seniors, clarification of financial assistance procedures, guidance on SZV-related matters, follow-up on previously submitted complaints, and labor-related issues, including concerns about unlawful practices by employers.

The Help Desk also provided residents with a platform to share constructive feedback on public services. Community-driven ideas and projects were also proposed, particularly in the areas of health and food security.

The Minister also informed the public that the “Minister in Your Neighbourhood” project at the Community Help Desk will be temporarily paused during the month of April. The pause is intended to allow for internal evaluation, coordination and preparation for the next phase of the initiative.

The “Minister in Your Neighbourhood” project will rotate to other districts, with schedules to be announced. Regular services typically provided by the Community Help Desk will continue during the pause.

The Ministry of VSA said it remains committed to strengthening community-based governance and ensuring that services are accessible, responsive and people-centered.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-in-your-neighbourhood-help-desk-assisted-more-than-60-residents-from-jan-to-mar