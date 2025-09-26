Minister Melissa Gumbs calls for structural youth participation at UN General Assembly | The Peoples Tribune

NEW YORK–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport of Sint Maarten, Melissa D. Gumbs, addressed world leaders today during the High-Level Plenary Meeting of the United Nations General Assembly commemorating the 30th Anniversary of the World Program of Action for Youth.

In her speech, Minister Gumbs highlighted the urgent global challenge facing young people:

“Over the next decade, 1.2 billion young people will reach working age, yet only a fraction of the jobs needed will exist. That gap is staggering. Without decisive action, millions of young people will be left behind, with little choice but to leave their homes in search of opportunity elsewhere.”

She stressed that the anniversary should not be a moment of self-congratulation, but a call to action. “Young people are not simply ‘the future,’ they are essential to the present. They deserve the tools, opportunities, and trust to build prosperous, peaceful societies where they live,” the Minister said.

Minister Gumbs noted that the Kingdom of the Netherlands, in both Europe and the Caribbean, is committed to this mission. Through the Youth at Heart strategy, the Kingdom has invested in education, youth employment, entrepreneurship, and representation, including the appointment of a dedicated Youth Ambassador.

But, she cautioned, youth engagement must be more than symbolic. “Too often, youth voices are celebrated on the international stage, but disregarded the moment they ask difficult questions. True respect for youth means standing with them not only when their voices inspire us, but also when their truths challenge us,” she stated.

Gumbs announced that in Sint Maarten she will be launching a Youth Cabinet, a platform where young people will play a direct role in shaping policies and programs throughout her tenure. “This is not a symbolic gesture. It is a deliberate step to ensure that youth participation is structural, meaningful, and respected,” she said.

On the international stage, the Kingdom is working with Jamaica to strengthen commitments for youth participation through the Pact for the Future and the Declaration on Future Generations, while also supporting the UN Youth Office in embedding youth perspectives across the organisation.

“But these are starting points, not end goals,” Gumbs reminded. “It is young people — in The Hague, Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Sint Maarten, Saba, and Statia — who will live with the consequences of our choices today.”

The Minister closed with a strong appeal to the global community:

“So let us strengthen the Youth, Peace and Security agenda. Let’s guarantee young people a seat at every table where their future is decided. And let us ensure that future can be built in their own communities and regions. Excellencies, our responsibility is clear: not just to hear young people’s voices, but to act on them. The time is now.”

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-melissa-gumbs-calls-for-structural-youth-participation-at-un-general-assembly