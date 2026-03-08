Minister Melissa Gumbs enjoys Day 3 action at St. Maarten Heineken Regatta | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs experienced the excitement of the 46th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta on Saturday as she joined the Island 92 broadcast boat alongside Boomerang for a front row view of the day’s racing.

For the second consecutive year, the Minister was invited aboard the broadcast vessel and described the experience as an enjoyable opportunity to witness the skill and energy of the sailors competing in the internationally recognized event.

Day three of the regatta delivered some of the most dramatic racing of the week as steady winds of 18 to 20 knots, with stronger gusts at times, created challenging conditions for crews navigating courses around the island. Races took place on both the Dutch and French sides, creating action across St. Maarten and Saint Martin.

While much of the fleet competed along the Dutch coastline, spectators gathered on the French side for the second annual Grand Case Beach Stadium racing. The Diam 24 fleet delivered fast paced races just offshore at Tropics Beach Bar, turning the shoreline into a natural grandstand for fans.

A total of eleven Diam 24 teams from St. Maarten and Saint Martin, France, the British Virgin Islands and Martinique competed in the stadium style races. The series produced several dramatic moments, including a late comeback victory by Clippers Ship in the final race, with Look Up finishing second and Pyratz Gourmet Sailing taking third place.

Elsewhere on the water, the CSA classes, Melges 24 fleet and other divisions sailed challenging courses that combined coastal legs with windward leeward racing. Notable performances included influence2 continuing its dominant run in CSA3 and Panacea X securing another victory in CSA5 to maintain its lead in that class.

Minister Gumbs congratulated the participating crews and praised the event for bringing together sailors, visitors and residents in celebration of sport and maritime culture.

She also hinted that something special may be planned for a future edition of the regatta in 2027, encouraging the public to stay tuned.

Day three also highlighted the regatta’s focus on youth development as junior sailors competed in the Next Generation Race in Simpson Bay Lagoon using RS Zest dinghies, gaining valuable experience as part of the regatta program.

Following a full day on the water, participants and visitors returned to the Port de Plaisance Regatta Village where prize giving and entertainment continued into the evening.

With three days of racing completed, teams prepared for the final day of competition and the closing celebrations of the 46th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-melissa-gumbs-enjoys-day-3-action-at-st-maarten-heineken-regatta