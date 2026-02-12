Minister Melissa Gumbs to convene first Youth Cabinet meeting on Feb. 12 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs will convene the first meeting of the Youth Cabinet on Thursday, February 12, marking the start of a monthly forum intended to strengthen youth participation in public policy discussions and national decision-making.

The Minister said the February 12 session will serve as an introductory meeting, during which she will set the agenda to outline how the Youth Cabinet will operate, what members can expect, and how meetings will be structured moving forward. Following the introductory meeting, the Minister said future agendas will be set by the Youth Cabinet members themselves.

She acknowledged that there has been confusion in parts of the community about whether the Ministry will be directing the Youth Cabinet’s agenda, and emphasized that meaningful youth participation requires that young people are given space to define the issues they want to address.

“If we are going to be real about youth participation and youth involvement in policy direction, legislative repair, and reform, you have to actually let them tell you what they want to talk about,” the Minister said.

She noted that Youth Cabinet members are high school students and expressed confidence that they will bring forward serious topics affecting their lives, including concerns about wellbeing and their future on St. Maarten.

The Minister indicated that youth priorities may include topics such as employment and employability, health, inclusivity within the community, and the quality of education, including experiences in both public and subsidized schools. She referenced youth commentary in Teen Times over the past several years as an indication that students have been raising substantive concerns about their lives and prospects.

Meetings of the Youth Cabinet will be held monthly, the Minister said, adding that she looks forward to meeting the members, hearing their concerns directly, and working to translate their priorities into public policy action.

She said her aim is to take what Youth Cabinet members want to see reflected in public policy and work toward implementation, or align their recommendations with ongoing work already being done by the Ministry.

Further information on the Youth Cabinet’s schedule and upcoming sessions is expected to be shared following the inaugural meeting.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-melissa-gumbs-to-convene-first-youth-cabinet-meeting-on-feb-12