Minister of ECYS Briefing and Updates | The Peoples Tribune

The following are points raised by Minister of ECYS Melissa Gumbs during her weekly LIVE update on Tuesday, December 16.

Marie Genevieve Deweever School, emergency works update

Students have been moved back into the top-floor classrooms. The stop order for the ground-floor classrooms remains in place while issues are addressed, Phase 2 works are expected to begin soon. ECYS thanked Division Exams, school management, students, and Kooyman, and will later review pigeon issues at other public schools.

Grand Piano Studio recital

Minister Gumbs attended a recital hosted by Teacher Sean Richardson and students. She congratulated the students and organizers on the performances and progress. The visit reinforced encouragement for continued local arts development.

Teacher training at NIPA, with Curaçao trainers

Trainers from Curaçao’s exams and SBO coordination are on island delivering training in test construction. The Minister described the initiative as part of strengthening the education ecosystem. Appreciation was expressed to Yvette Halley for coordination.

Visit to MAC John (MAC-JAG) Campus, Group 7A

Minister Gumbs continued her check-ins with a class she has visited since Group 6. The visit focused on academic progress, learning challenges, and student engagement. She also thanked Domino’s for on-time delivery during the visit.

MECYS Youth Cabinet, application round

The Youth Cabinet application round is open, with secondary schools invited to submit a representative and alternate. Some names have already been received, with the deadline expected in January. A first meeting with the Minister is planned, followed by continued sessions.

EGRA and EGMA follow-up

Two presentations are planned, one for Parliament and one for the Council of Ministers. The Minister linked education outcomes to wider socioeconomic challenges affecting students and families. The core message is that improving literacy and numeracy requires a community effort.

Community events and holiday season appearances

The Minister plans to attend Philipsburg Becomes Magical on the Boardwalk, mainly on Saturday. She also referenced her Lions Bingo experience as part of her community weekend. Her message included general holiday safety and responsible behavior.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-of-ecys-briefing-and-updates