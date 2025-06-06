Minister of Finance, Marinka Gumbs Announces Publication of 2025 Tax Tables | Government of Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG – ​The Ministry of Finance has officially published the 2025 tax tables, providing taxpayers, employers, and employees with essential guidance for accurate tax calculations, withholdings, and filings.

This publication marks a significant step in enhancing transparency and restoring predictability to the tax system. It allows employers to apply the correct rates, avoiding both over- and under-withholding, and helping employees meet their tax obligations more effectively throughout the year.

While tax tables are ideally published prior to the start of the year, the Ministry had to first address a backlog, resulting from the delayed publication of the 2023 tax tables, which were released in December 2024, and the 2024 tax tables, which followed in March 2025. With the 2025 tax tables now available, individuals and businesses can verify taxable income to ensure compliance with current tax regulations and facilitate accurate reporting and withholding. By publishing tax tables for 2023, 2024, and now 2025, the Ministry reaffirms its commitment to closing previous administrative gaps and improving public access to essential tax information.

The Minister of Finance remains committed to improving the timeliness of future publications and will work toward ensuring that the 2026 tax tables are released prior to the start of the new year. The tax tables are available online and accessible to all.

To access the 2025 tax tables, please visit the following links:

Wage Tax Tables 2025: https://tinyurl.com/WageTaxTables2025

https://tinyurl.com/WageTaxTables2025 Income Tax Tables 2025: https://tinyurl.com/IncomeTaxTables2025

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-of-Finance,-Marinka-Gumbs-Announces-Publication-of-2025-Tax-Tables.aspx