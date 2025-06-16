Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs Confirms Payment to Subsidized Schools for 2025 Vacation Allowance and Indexation | Government of Sint Maarten

The Minister of Finance Ms. Marinka Gumbs is pleased to confirm that the additional funds related to the 2025 vacation allowance and indexation were successfully transferred to all the subsidized schools last week. These payments were made to ensure that teachers at subsidized schools receive the same treatment as those in public schools, particularly regarding their vacation allowance.

While the Minister is encouraged by reports that many subsidized school teachers have already received their 2025 vacation allowance, it has unfortunately come to the Minister’s attention that not all school boards have disbursed the funds to their staff. The Minister emphasizes that government has fulfilled its obligation by transferring the necessary funds and urges all remaining subsidized school boards to proceed with the disbursements without further delay.

The Minister of Finance, Marinka Gumbs expresses her appreciation to all civil servants and teachers for their continued dedication and reminds civil servants that the 2% indexation for the year 2025, effective retroactively as of January 1, 2025, will be included in the July 2025 payroll.

The Ministry remains committed to transparency and equity and will continue to monitor the situation to ensure all obligated payments reach their intended recipients in a timely manner.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-of-Finance-Marinka-Gumbs-Confirms-Payment-to-Subsidized-Schools-for-2025-Vacation-Allowance-and-Indexation.aspx