Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs Receives Audited 2024 Annual Report from APS | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg – On July 2, 2025, the Minister of Finance, Ms. Marinka Gumbs, was formally presented with the audited 2024 Annual Report of the General Pension Fund of Sint Maarten (APS). The presentation was made by APS Director Mr. Oscar Williams, accompanied by Board Member Mr. Emilio Kalmera.

The presentation included not only the 2024 financial results but also the actuals up to the first quarter of 2025. APS closed the year 2024 on a strong note, achieving a net year-end return of 6,72% on its total investment portfolio. The total financial result for 2024 amounted to XCG 43 million.

The coverage ratio at year-end stood at 114.13%, well above the minimum required funding ratio of 105%. Notably, a clean audit opinion was issued on the 2024 annual report, reflecting the fund’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and sound financial reporting.

Thanks to these positive results, APS will implement a pension indexation of 3.61%, applied retroactively as of January 1, 2025. Indexed pension payments are expected to be disbursed in July 2025. This marks the second consecutive year in which APS has been able to grant indexation, demonstrating prudent financial management and a solid investment strategy.

The Minister of Finance commended both the Director and the Board of APS for their continued dedication and effective stewardship of the pension fund.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-of-Finance-Marinka-Gumbs-Receives-Audited-2024-Annual-Report-from-APS.aspx