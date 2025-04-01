Minister of Public Health Meets with the Diabetes Foundation of Sint Maarten | Government of Sint Maarten

On March 24, 2024, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Mr. Richinel Brug, met with the Diabetes Foundation of Sint Maarten—an organization run entirely by volunteers. The foundation is highly visible within the Sint Maarten community, actively visiting various districts throughout the year to provide free diabetes testing for individuals.

During the meeting, Mr. Louis Wever from the foundation highlighted the significant costs associated with their work. A single test strip costs between $3 and $5, not to mention the expense of the testing machines themselves. He noted that many individuals in the community struggle financially, and those most affected by diabetes are often the least willing to get tested. A common response from individuals hesitant to take the test is that they already suspect they have diabetes but would rather not have it confirmed. Volunteers work dedicatedly to encourage these individuals to take the test, emphasizing that early detection is crucial for their health.

The discussion also covered the severe consequences of untreated diabetes, including the risk of limb amputations, a well-known issue in the community. Minister Brug acknowledged the seriousness of diabetes, noting that it ranks among the top five most prevalent diseases affecting the people of Sint Maarten.

A key concern raised was the lack of government funding for the foundation. While the Diabetes Foundation receives support from various sponsors, securing funding remains a constant challenge. Despite these financial hurdles, the foundation remains committed to expanding its reach and raising awareness. “Your body is the most important thing you have, and everyone should take good care of it. If we can contribute by providing insights and advice, we are happy to do so,” the foundation stated.

The foundation already collaborates with the Ministry of VSA through its partnership with the CPS department. Minister Brug expressed his determination in exploring opportunities for a stronger partnership to be implemented in 2026 to further support the foundation’s essential work.

Picture: from left to right – Mrs. Jamie Mourillon- Policy Advisor , Minister R. Brug, Mr. Louis Wever- President of the diabetes foundation, Mrs. Wever – Secretary , Mr. Kemper Vice President ​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-of-Public-Health-Meets-with-the-Diabetes-Foundation-of-Sint-Maarten.aspx