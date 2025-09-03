Minister of TEATT on PJIA: I cannot stand behind anything that divides our people | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), Grisha Heyliger-Marten, on Tuesday reacted immediately to news that Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) announced it will discontinue issuing airport access cards to French St. Martin–born nationals who do not hold valid work permits or legal residency status on the Dutch side. The decision followed consultations with the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA). "I cannot stand behind anything that tear our people apart," she said.

Heyliger-Marten confirmed that she contacted PJIAE CEO Michael Cleaver, with a suggestion to reconsider the September 1 letter sent to the airport community and to seek legal advice before proceeding. She emphasized that while she cannot issue directives to the airport, she can recommend a course of action. She added that she will obtain clarity from her colleague Minister of VSA Richinel Brug on the matter.

“I am absolutely against this,” Heyliger-Marten stated. “I learned about this through a WhatsApp message forward like everyone else, and I could not believe it. You are literally asking people to go and get crib numbers and register. This cannot be. The Treaty of Concordia, our heritage, who we are as a people, supersedes all else in many circumstances. That is our reality, and decisions, as much as possible, must be taken with those realities in mind.”

While acknowledging the authority and expertise of the Minister of VSA in labor matters, Heyliger-Marten stressed that the decision requires urgent and immediate review.

“I am one person, but for generations our people have lived and worked together as one. Our families, our businesses, and the airport ecosystem itself have been built through cross-border cooperation. That spirit of our people will continue to guide us. We are one people, and both our laws and policies should reflect that shared reality,” she said.

She added that the island’s history underscores this unity. “For more than 100 years our island has been one community—socially, culturally, and yes, economically. Families, businesses, and livelihoods straddle both sides of the border. A decision that has the potential to tear that apart must be considered with the utmost care, compassion, and long-term thinking.”

Heyliger-Marten underscored that while current laws may be legally correct, they do not reflect the lived experience of the people of St. Maarten and Saint-Martin. She urged her colleague to review and update legislation so that it aligns with the realities of the island and its people.

“Our nation is its people. The laws must be for the people. We have the chance to make our laws and policies reflect who we are: one island, one people, one future,” the Minister concluded.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-of-teatt-on-pjia-i-cannot-stand-behind-anything-that-divides-our-people