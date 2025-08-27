Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs highlights upcoming zoning efforts, drainage project | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) Patrice Gumbs has announced that zoning plans are nearing completion, with the draft expected to be finalized within the next two-to-three weeks. Speaking on a local radio program, the Minister underscored the importance of zoning reform as one of the Ministry’s top priorities for 2025.

“One of the big things we are pushing very heavily is zoning,” Minister Gumbs stated. “Finalizing this proposal will bring clarity to development on the island. Once zoning is in place, development becomes less abstract and less grey areas. The need for ministerial deviations will decline because it will be clear what is allowed and what is not," the Minister said.

The Minister emphasized that zoning is not only about guiding development but also about balancing the realities of a small island with a growing population and increasing needs. He noted that the draft zoning framework is being reviewed carefully, with some areas already aligning with current land use and others requiring adjustments.

The package under review includes provisions for green zoning, which will protect vital spaces such as parks, hilltops, and other green areas. “Zoning will directly impact building heights, density, and the way our country grows,” Gumbs explained. “It will reduce investor and resident confusion, eliminate loopholes, and help clean up questionable practices.”

In addition to zoning, Minister Gumbs highlighted drainage as another immediate priority. He revealed that a tender will soon be issued for a major drainage project in Cole Bay, addressing a long-standing concern.

“It’s nice to have a paved road, but without drainage, all you’re doing is pushing the water problem further down,” he said. “We have pulled an existing drainage plan off the shelf, reviewed it, and found it still very applicable. Now is the time to put it into practice.”

Minister Gumbs concluded that while zoning and drainage are large undertakings, the Ministry is equally focused on smaller, practical changes that will improve the quality of life for residents and ensure that the Ministry continues to function effectively.

“These are the types of actions that will enhance daily life, bring structure to development, and provide transparency for all stakeholders,” he said.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-of-vromi-patrice-gumbs-highlights-upcoming-zoning-efforts-drainage-project