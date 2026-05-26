Minister of VROMI survives motion of no confidence | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The motion of no confidence tabled by Member of Parliament Lyndon Lewis against Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs failed in Parliament on Wednesday, by a vote of 7 to 6, in favor of him remaining Minister. All coalition MPs present voted against the motion and all opposition MPs voted for. The Minister was warned by his coalition MPs however, to display change in his way of governing and communicating with the country. If this does not happen, they stressed, their vote might be different if such a vote ever comes up again with verified cause.

The motion, which had been supported by MPs Omar Ottley and Egbert Doran, accused Minister Gumbs of failing to provide adequate leadership, clear policy direction and effective action in several key areas under the Ministry of VROMI. It argued that the Minister had not established clear and effective policy frameworks at a time when economic activity and government revenue generation were critical.

The failed motion focused heavily on the handling of building permits, stating that the Minister had not implemented a clear, efficient and timely system for processing and approving permits. The MPs argued that this had negatively affected the construction sector, reduced economic activity, limited employment opportunities and placed pressure on small businesses connected to construction.

The motion also raised concerns about the absence of a clear and actionable plan for drainage systems and the road network. It stated that while reference had been made to multi-year studies, there were no defined timelines, no clear deliverables and no indication of when infrastructure works would begin or be completed.

Other concerns included the deteriorating condition of roads, the presence of damaged and abandoned vehicles along public roads, and the condition and management of the landfill, which the motion said continued to pose environmental, public health and image-related concerns for the country.

The motion further claimed that Minister Gumbs had failed to introduce strategic initiatives to attract foreign investment or position St. Maarten as a more competitive destination for investors. It argued that this contributed to stagnation in economic expansion and reduced opportunities for national development.

Had it passed, the motion would have declared that Minister Gumbs no longer had the confidence of Parliament and would have required him to place his position at the disposal of the Governor, in accordance with Article 33, paragraph 2 of the Constitution of St. Maarten. It also sought to restrict his authority in a caretaker capacity by preventing him from signing long-term agreements, contracts, policies or financial commitments that could bind the country or limit an incoming Minister of VROMI.

Because the motion failed, those proposed consequences did not take effect.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-of-vromi-survives-motion-of-no-confidence