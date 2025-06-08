Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell attends Ceremony Celebrating 249 Years of American Independence | Government of Sint Maarten

Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten, the Honorable Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, recently attended the celebration of the 249th Anniversary of the Independence of the United States of America, held at the Louwman Museum.

This year’s theme, “American Drive: Create & Innovate”, underscored the enduring partnership between the United States and the Kingdom of the Netherlands, rooted in a shared spirit of innovation and progress.

The event featured several speeches and provided a valuable opportunity for networking and the strengthening of diplomatic ties in honor of this significant national occasion.

More than 600 people attended the event comprised of diplomats, distinguished guests, government officials, business leaders, academics, and cultural figures.

The U.S. Independence Day is officially celebrated on July 4th; however, celebratory events have been taking place in various countries around the world.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Plenipotentiary-Arrindell-attends-Ceremony-Celebrating-249-Years-of-American-Independence.aspx