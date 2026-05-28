Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell Attends Unveiling Ceremony of Uruguay’s Human Tribe Totem on the grounds of the ICC | Government of Sint Maarten

​THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Recently, Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, Minister Plenipotentiary, attended the unveiling ceremony of the sculpture Human Tribe Totem by renowned Uruguayan artist Roberto Vivo on the grounds of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

The sculpture, donated by Uruguay to the International Criminal Court, was officially unveiled during a ceremony hosted by the Embassy of Uruguay to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Permanent Representation to the International Organization in The Hague.

The event brought together diplomatic representatives, members of the international community, and distinguished guests, including representatives of the ICC.

Originally created for the European Cultural Centre and first presented during the 2024 Venice Biennale, Human Tribe Totem has since also been selected for the 2025 Architecture Biennale in Venice.

The artwork now finds a permanent institutional home on the grounds of the ICC, where it stands as a symbolic reflection on humanity, unity, and shared responsibility.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Plenipotentiary-Arrindell-Attends-Unveiling-Ceremony-of-Uruguay-s-Human-Tribe-Totem-on-the-grounds-of-the-ICC.aspx