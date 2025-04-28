Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell receives members of the Dance & Arts Dimensions Academy | Government of Sint Maarten

Last week Friday, April 25, 2025, a group of talented students specialized in arts and dance from the Dance and Arts Dimensions Academy Foundation (DADA) visited Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell where they gave an amazing dance presentation at the Sint Maarten House.

DADA students traveled to the Netherlands for a workshop from April 18 to May 3 as part of a cultural exchange program. The trip also marks DADAs 40th anniversary and was an occasion to celebrate this significant milestone.

DADA has trained many students over the years, some of whom now reside in the Netherlands. The Sint Maarten House was a space for them to reunite, meet, and engage with the community considered to be a treasured moment, reflecting decades of dedication to the arts and the positive impact on the lives of many from Sint Maarten.

Since its inception in 1985 by Jane Hendrickson, DADA has served as a beacon of hope and creativity for the children, youth, and adults of Sint Maarten, fostering countless success stories on and off the stage. Through its continuous evolution and commitment to addressing the community’s changing needs, DADA has remained a steadfast pillar of inspiration and growth.

Jane’s legacy continues to thrive through her daughters, Inga H. Brown and Gersha H. Tjaaroeme, who have taken the academy’s programs to new heights. As mentors, advocates, and instructors, they remain committed to ensuring that every student who walks through DADA’s doors succeeds, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

Through this vision, DADA has given rise to renowned groups such as The Inspirational Dancers, The Joyful Dancers, The Angelic Dancers, Generation Up-setters, and Vessels of Honor.

Minister Arrindell during her welcome remarks to the students, parents, and friends said: “You brought the sunshine with you to the Netherlands, not only factually more so with your bright smiles, vibrant white colors and positive attitudes! We can never have enough of that to give, receive and to share!”.

The Minister Plenipotentiary stated further “that the visit by DADA students aligns beautifully with our recent initiative to expand our Cabinets portfolio with a Culture and Wellbeing function—an important development that highlights our growing commitment to nurturing not only the minds of our people, but also their hearts and spirits. In this regard I take this opportunity to say a big thank you to Vereska Illidge our stagiare for putting this nice program together!”

Minister Arrindell said that the presence of DADA at the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary, and their visit to the Netherlands, is a “…reflection of the collaborative spirit we need— not just in the field of arts, but in all areas that contribute to the growth and resilience of our Sint Maarten community.

The fun-filled program also included a brief sightseeing tour through the canals of The Hague and concluded with a lunch and cutting of a cake marking the 40th anniversary of the DADA Foundation.

“On behalf of the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten, our Prime Minister and government of Sint Maarten, I extend heartfelt congratulations to you on the 40th anniversary of the Dance and Art Dimensions Academy Foundation said Arrindell.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Plenipotentiary-Arrindell-receives-members-of-the-Dance-Arts-Dimensions-Academy.aspx