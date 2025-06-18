Minister Richinel Brug Invites the Public to Small Claims Information Session | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), under the leadership of Minister Richinel Brug, is pleased to extend a warm invitation to the general public to attend an informative and interactive Small Claims Information Session hosted by the Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) Department.

📅 Date: Monday, June 30th, 2025

🕡 Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

📍 Location: Government Building, Conference Room 1 & 2

This session will be facilitated by Caroline van Hees, Attorney at Law at HBN Law & Tax, who brings a wealth of experience in civil and legal procedures.

The public is encouraged to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about how to resolve minor disputes involving monetary claims, whether it’s unpaid debts, damages, or other small-scale conflicts. This session will offer clarity on your rights, how to initiate a claim, and the processes involved in handling small claims locally.

"Access to justice and information is a cornerstone of community empowerment," said Minister Brug. "We want our residents to feel equipped and confident when navigating the legal system, even for the smallest of matters."

Light refreshments will be served. Seating is limited, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

For more information, please contact the Department of CDFHA.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Richinel-Brug-Invites-the-Public-to-Small-Claims-Information-Session.aspx