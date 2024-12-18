Minister Richinel Brug visits White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation | Government of Sint Maarten

On Monday December 16, Minister of VSA, the honorable Richinel Brug and his cabinet visited the
White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF). The visit aimed to familiarize the Minister with
the many services WYCCF offers, including new care products introduced over the years.
The Minister was warmly welcomed by WYCCF’s Chairman of the Board, Mr. Jon Duijnstee, the vice
chair Ms. Dana Kweekel and board member Mr. Marcel Gumbs. The Operations Manager of WYCCF,
Mrs. Bregje Boetekees, gave a brief presentation on the 50-year history of WYCCF. This highlighted
new services the Foundation has added over the years, such as Home Care, Hospice,
Rehabilitation and a daycare for persons with dementia. Despite the expanded care WYCCF has
offered over the years, waiting lists have formed for many of its services. Such as for the nursing
home, elderly care facility and the daycare for persons with dementia. With the growing and aging
population of Sint Maarten, care expansions are urgently needed. An initiative Minister Brug
wholeheartedly supports as mental health is one of the Minister’s top priorities. This support is not
only important for the patient but also for the different families that lack the support for their loved
one.
The WYCCF shared their expansion plans with the Minister, outlining a 4-year phased approach to
increase their capacity. The first phase involves constructing a new building for psychogeriatric
daycare, which will double its current capacity. This expansion aims to keep clients at home for as
long as possible, helping to contain healthcare costs. Daycare services for individuals with
dementia enable family members to continue as caregivers, delaying or preventing the need for
nursing home admission. Once the new building for the daycare is completed, twelve new beds will
open in the Nursing Home, which will alleviate the extensive waiting list which has formed for this
service.
The other three phases of the WYCCF expansion plans include a new building for Elderly Care (20
beds), a 3-floor addition to the Nursing Home (45 beds) and expanding the Rehabilitation Center
(20 beds). This would include beds for respite care and for a new service, called medium care. This
service aims to reduce days spent in hospital and speed up the return to the home setting of a
client, further containing healthcare costs.
Minister Brug showed keen interest in the many years of work of the Foundation and its expansion
plans. While touring the facilities he greeted many clients who know him and heard the firsthand
experience of a client of the rehabilitation center, who successfully learned how to walk with two
prosthetic legs. Hearing the relatively young age of persons on Sint Maarten who need rehabilitation
after a stroke or amputation, Minister Brug reconfirmed his commitment to preventative healthcare
measures.
Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Richinel-Brug-visits-White-and-Yellow-Cross-Care-Foundation-.aspx
View comments
Hide comments