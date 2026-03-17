Minister says procurement, redesign, and COVID slowed SML reconstruction | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs has addressed ongoing delays in the reconstruction of Sister Marie Laurence School, describing the extended timeline as unfortunate while outlining the factors that have contributed to the project’s slow progress.

The Minister was triggered to respond after a media article with comments attributed to architect company Lyongo was published, in which the company described the 8-year delay as "outrageous".

She said those remarks were tantamount to "preaching to the choir" and said she was disappointed to see those comments made publicly and agreed that such a lengthy timeframe is outrageous.

At the same time, she said the delays are rooted in a longstanding lack of urgency that existed at the top of the ministry before she assumed office. According to the Minister, while the design for the project had already been completed, the reconstruction itself only truly began in 2021 with preparatory work.

Gumbs explained that additional redesign work was required in order to bring the project in line with World Bank requirements and procurement standards. She also pointed to the failed tender process involving the contractor last year as another setback that contributed to further delays.

The Minister further noted that the COVID-19 pandemic also had an impact on the timeline of the project.

While acknowledging the frustration surrounding the matter, Gumbs said she does not believe it was appropriate for a service provider (the architect) operating under the trust fund to criticize the situation publicly in a front-page article. She added that she would have expected better internal consultation, including with communications personnel, before such commentary was made.

Despite the setbacks, the Minister said the Ministry is continuing to push the project forward with urgency. She noted that she was scheduled to meet officially with the contractor for the Sister Marie Laurence School reconstruction in order to identify and address any challenges as early as possible.

According to Gumbs, the Ministry, its liaison, and the relevant project partners are working to keep the process moving while ensuring that the final result is a quality product for students, teachers, and the wider school community.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-says-procurement-redesign-and-covid-slowed-sml-reconstruction