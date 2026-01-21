Minister Tackling and Minister Brug Sign MOU to Ensure Legal Support for Persons Under Involuntary Mental Health Admission | Government of Sint Maarten

The Minister of Justice, Mr. Tackling, and the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Mr. Richinel S.J. Brug, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to ensure that persons placed under involuntary admission at the Mental Health Foundation receive the legal support and representation they deserve.

This initiative stems in part from a motion passed in Parliament, brought forward by Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg, which called for strengthened legal safeguards and access to legal assistance for individuals subjected to involuntary mental health admission.

The signing of this MOU addresses a gap in the current legal framework. Under existing legislation, individuals who are involuntarily admitted do not have a clearly established mechanism guaranteeing access to independent legal support. The MOU provides an interim solution to safeguard the rights of these individuals while broader legislative reforms are being pursued.

Through this agreement, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor formalize their cooperation to ensure that affected individuals are informed of their rights and have access to appropriate legal assistance throughout the involuntary admission process.

Minister Tackling emphasized that access to legal protection is a fundamental right, especially for individuals in vulnerable situations. Minister Brug underscored that involuntary admission is a serious measure that is applied only in situations of acute mental-health crisis. In such circumstances, it is essential that care interventions are accompanied by clear legal safeguards.

This MOU ensures that individuals are informed of their rights and have access to legal support, reinforcing a balanced and responsible approach to crisis mental-health care. Both Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening mental health care and legal protections in Sint Maarten, noting that this MOU represents an important step toward a more humane and rights-based approach. Work will continue to modernize the legislation governing involuntary admissions.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Tackling-and-Minister-Brug-Sign-MOU-to-Ensure-Legal-Support-for-Persons-Under-Involuntary-Mental-Health-Admission.aspx